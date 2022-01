This year, Jordan Brand will let off a run of Air Jordan 7’s to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the retro model. One of which will be a new colorway that is dubbed “Afrobeats.”

The new sneaker salutes the Afrobeats music genre that emerged from West Africa. According to HypeBeast, the new sneaker features a tan base and accented colors of the black, taxi, and dark concord.

The Air Jordan 7 “Afrobeats” is slated for Fall 2022 at $210 USD.

