Tickets for Adele’s Residency Are Currently Going for $40K Each Online

Adele’s residency is one of the hottest tickets in Las Vegas history. According to Gametime, the leading app for last-minute tickets, two tickets to the Saturday, Feb. 26 show are now going for over $78,000. That’s a whopping $39,000 apiece.

If you want to still hit the Adele show but don’t have 40 bands to toss out, you can pull up to one of her January sets for $885, but that’s the lowest price you will be available to find on Gametime.co.

The 30 singer has announced an exclusive residency at Caesar Palace’s Colosseum Hotel. The residency will begin Friday, January 21, 2022, and is titled “Weekends With Adele.”

Each weekend, Adele will perform two shows all the way through April 16. Variety reports, the announcement comes after a massive first week of sales for the superstar singer. Her first-week units were 839,000 easily surpassing any other album released this year. The album debuted at No. 1 in 30 countries and became the top-selling album of 2021 in three days.

The Colosseum has a capacity of 4,100 and will miss only one weekend, Feb 18-19. You can see the announcement below.