The vaccination debate has caused a divide between Americans. Many believe that vaccines should be mandatory and is the only way that we will be able to return to a “new normal.” Others believe they should not be told what to do with their body. Cities and nationwide companies have implemented vaccine requirements, allowing those who are fully vaxxed to enter into establishments and continue to work.

Broadcasting legend Howard Stern has been vocal about his pro-vaccine stance and has been very vocal about his stance on anti-vaxxers. And it hasn’t changed since he ridiculed them last year. During his Sirus XM radio show on Wednesday, Stern said that he would not even admit unvaccinated people into a hospital. “If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital,” he said. “At this point, they have been given plenty of opportunity to get the vaccine.”

He continued his criticism, saying “[People] have been told you will die if you get the vaccine. Some of you will live, but most of you will die. [These people] don’t trust our government. They think that there’s some conspiracy to turn them into a magnet or something like this,” Stern said. “They think they are going to become magnetized if they take the vaccine. I’ve taken this vaccine three times, and the worst side effect is for a day, I had a little bit of a headache.”

Advertisement

Stern went on to say that he doesn’t think hospitals should even admit unvaccinated people, and should turn them away so they can “go home and die.”

“No one’s sitting there conspiring against you. Americans don’t want to create a vaccine that’s going to turn you into a robot or magnetize you. There’s enough Americans now have taken it. Look at us as a sampling where nothing has happened to us. It’s time for you to get it. Now, if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You’re going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely.”

Just last week, the Supreme Court blocked a legislation that would impose vaccine mandates on large private companies. Stern was also in favor of such an order, arguing on his show back in September that “As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine,” he said.

According to the CDC, as of January 19, 63.1% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated.