Vandross Music Group, Inc./EMPIRE has released Yung Bleu‘s new track “Walk Through The Fire (with NE-YO),” which is presently available to stream on all platforms. Bleu also launched an accompanying visualizer for the song as part of the announcement.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The Alabama native’s latest collaboration with NE-YO, “Walk Through The Fire,” is his second in as many months. The two most recently collaborated in December 2021 to release “Stay Down,” a track and music video that carried a powerful message about romantic loyalty.

Bleu’s original collaboration with NE-YO on “Stay Down” was released alongside his five-song EP, “No I’m Not OK.” He gave the album to his followers as a gift and to convey his gratitude for helping him have such a successful year. It featured Monica, a Grammy-winning R&B vocalist.

Advertisement

You can check out the new single below.