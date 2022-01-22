Vandross Music Group, Inc./EMPIRE has released Yung Bleu‘s new track “Walk Through The Fire (with NE-YO),” which is presently available to stream on all platforms. Bleu also launched an accompanying visualizer for the song as part of the announcement.

The Alabama native’s latest collaboration with NE-YO, “Walk Through The Fire,” is his second in as many months. The two most recently collaborated in December 2021 to release “Stay Down,” a track and music video that carried a powerful message about romantic loyalty.

Bleu’s original collaboration with NE-YO on “Stay Down” was released alongside his five-song EP, “No I’m Not OK.” He gave the album to his followers as a gift and to convey his gratitude for helping him have such a successful year. It featured Monica, a Grammy-winning R&B vocalist.

You can check out the new single below.