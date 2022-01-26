Sean Payton’s run as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has come to a close. The iconic coach revealed that he is not retiring but has no desire to coach in 2022. The Saints now join the fray of franchises looking for their next coach.
Sean Payton still has three years remaining on his Saints contract. If he decided to coach for another team within that time period, the Saints and the new team would have to agree to trade compensation.
“I don’t know what’s next — and it kind of feels good,” Payton said, according to ESPN. “But, man, I felt like it was time. … But not with any regret. There’s some excitement, like, ‘All right, what’s next?'”
Payton had reportedly thought about leaving back in training camp. In making this decision in the past week, owner Gayle Benson, general manager Mickey Loomis, and team president Dennis Lauscha attempted to change his mind.
“It really is a bittersweet day. I feel like he deserves this,” said Benson. “I think we’re gonna do a great job in choosing another person that’s going to be able to lead us the way that Sean did.”