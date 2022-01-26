Sean Payton’s run as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has come to a close. The iconic coach revealed that he is not retiring but has no desire to coach in 2022. The Saints now join the fray of franchises looking for their next coach.

You became our coach after the biggest natural disaster in U.S. history hit our state



You forever changed the culture of our organization, bringing us to unbelievable heights



Our gratitude for the impact you have made on our state, city, & team is immeasurable#ThankYouSean 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bQgRM2l9IF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2022

Sean Payton still has three years remaining on his Saints contract. If he decided to coach for another team within that time period, the Saints and the new team would have to agree to trade compensation.

“I don’t know what’s next — and it kind of feels good,” Payton said, according to ESPN. “But, man, I felt like it was time. … But not with any regret. There’s some excitement, like, ‘All right, what’s next?'”

Payton had reportedly thought about leaving back in training camp. In making this decision in the past week, owner Gayle Benson, general manager Mickey Loomis, and team president Dennis Lauscha attempted to change his mind.

“It really is a bittersweet day. I feel like he deserves this,” said Benson. “I think we’re gonna do a great job in choosing another person that’s going to be able to lead us the way that Sean did.”