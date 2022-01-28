Back in 2014, Future told us that Doe Boy inspired him on his song “My Savages.” Now with the release of Doe Boy’s new album OH REALLY, fans can get that same feeling.

On the intro of “My Savages,” Future said, “I be on the phone with Doe Boy

I be telling him, he inspired me to go harder. You know what I’m saying? Real talk.”

Future spoke truth in his words. Since coming nobody has been going harder than Doe Boy. The FBG artist first arrived in 2019 on Future’s “100 Shooters,” ft. Meek Mill and has put out a plethora of music since.

As a result, his new OH REALLY is star studded. The 19-track project includes features from Lil Uzi Vert, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Moneybagg Yo, Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Roddy Ricch, Vory, Lil Double O, Johhny Blaze, and Nardo Wick.

On top of releasing OH REALLY, the Ohio rapper has dropped two videos.

Doe Boy dropped one for “BIG OH REALLY,” and another one for “BOFFUM,” featuring Money Bagg Yo. Prior to the release of these two videos, Doe Boy dropped the visual to his track “Onna Hood” featuring 42 Dugg in earlier this month.

OH Really is Doe Boy’s second album. His first one came in 2020 when he dropped Demons R Us. That album got features from Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Young Nudy, 42 Dugg, Babyface Ray, Swae Lee and Trippie Redd.

Jam OH REALLY below.

Watch the video for “BIG OH REALLY.”

Watch the video for “BOFFUM.”