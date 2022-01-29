Angie Martinez may have just saved Jim Jones. The 45-year-old sat down in an interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 to double down on the comments he made in a previous interview on Angela Yee’s lip service, where he stated his mother taught him how to kiss women. Social media immediately went into a frenzy after possibly taking the rapper’s words out of context.

After being asked if his mother taught him about sex, Jones replied that she taught him everything he knows about sex. “She taught me everything about sex. From my first condoms, sh*t like that. My moms taught me how to kiss when I was younger,” Jones stated before Angela asked him to further explain how his mom instructed these particular lessons.

“She taught me how to tongue kiss when I was younger. It wasn’t no instructions, she showed me with her mouth,” Jones explained.

Following that interview fans of Jim Jones were immediately appalled at the rapper’s claims, negatively speaking on the relationship between Jones and his mother.

“I bugged out,” the rapper said referring to his past comments. “I think people took it the wrong way. It was like a joke, everybody’s mom’s kiss them on the lips I don’t want to hear that, all of you guys kissed your moms on the lips,” he continued.

“Im 45 years of age, who cares. No me and my other was not making out if that’s what the people want to know. No, my mom is not my girlfriend, we were not making out, that was not the kiss of the household.”

While Jim Jones has made the effort to clear the air, some fans still believe that the rapper could be calling cap. What do you think? Check out some of the commentaries below.

Jim Jones on the Breakfast Club: “Every Black man has kissed their moms in the mouth..”

Me: pic.twitter.com/looWjvSN4p — thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) January 24, 2022

Jim Jones when he heard his mom coming up the stairs to tell him goodnight. pic.twitter.com/sxYqwctmX9 — MikeyLazzaro_ (@mikeLazzaro5) January 7, 2022

My mom got so mad at me when I told her Jim Jones tongue kissed his mom, she love that nigga music💀💀💀 — monkeydlewis (@monkeydlewis) January 22, 2022