It appears Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are trying to have another baby.

The 36-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram stories from what appears to be a medical office along side the needed supplies for an egg retrieval process. She captioned it “here we go again.”

The model has been very open about her fertility and pregnancy journey.

Although she did request in a separate Ig post that her fans stop asking if she’s pregnant, adding even though it’s with good intentions she is “the opposite of pregnant.”

Teigen captioned a framed Pilates photo, “hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

She added, “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b*tch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

This comes after the couple lost their son, Jack, 20 weeks into Teigen’s pregnancy in 2020. She has since revealed she can’t have a baby through natural childbirth, so it seems they are taking the surrogate route this time around.

The two are already parents to two children, Luna, 5 and son Miles, 3. We wish John Legend and Chrissy Teigen well on their new baby journey.

