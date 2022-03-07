Grammy Award-Winning artist Ciara gues hosted ‘The Ellen De Genres Show’ on Thursday and was joined by her husband for the special occasion. During the show, Ciara admitted and joked to the audience that Russel’s presence makes her nervous after giving her a large bouquet of roses the Seahawks quarterback asks the audience “Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?” As he bent down on one knee popping the question “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?” The couple who have been married since 2016 years are already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with ex Future “I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least Ciara replied and joked “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.” We definitely see children in their future as the couple who just recently launched a Children’s Book “Why Not You” named after their foundation and Charter School ‘Why Not You Acadamy’ on March 1st focuses on the attitude they want every child to have. See the sweet moment below.

Or, @DangeRussWilson and @ciara, you could let God decide how many kids. Just a thought. https://t.co/6RsPrYIioT — Kate O'Hare (@KateOHareWrites) March 6, 2022