It was the shot heard around the world- or at least throughout the midwest. With a tied score of 77, the Big 10 semifinal game between Indiana and Iowa appeared to be heading into overtime. However, with just 1.1 on the clock, sixth-year senior guard Jordan Bohannon tossed the ball from well past the three point line in what appeared to be a wild desperation shot. To the amazement of fans, he sunk the shot, sealing the win for Iowa 80-77.

Courtesy of CBS Sports

The winning shot came in the face of a strong Indiana defense that appeared to be relentlessly pressing Bohannan, who happens to be Iowa’s all-time leader in assists, games played and 3-pointers. The Hoosiers had appeared to dominate the game throughout the second half until Iowa made a late fourth quarter rally.fourth-quarter.

Following the game, Bohannon attempted to articulate his feelings about the game-winning shot to the Des Moines Register as “something that can’t even be put into words,” saying, “you dream about it as a little kid, throwing up shots in the backyard, throwing up shots at the local YMCA when you’re a kid and hoping one day you get to this stage. And I was running in circles, I didn’t know where to go because I was so excited. To be in that moment, it’s been so much fun.”

The win will send Iowa (25-9) to its first Big Ten Tournament final since 2006. They will face No. 3 seed Purdue in the Big Ten title bout on Sunday.