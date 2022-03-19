Bun B, Tobe Nwigwe, and More Appear at SXSW UnitedMasters x Earn Your Leisure Pop Up Event

UnitedMasters and Earn Your Leisure podcast teamed for the Earn Your Masters (EYM) pop-up event at SXSW. The experience combined education, music, and entertainment and was presented by Ally.

The event took place at Austin’s Mala Vida, with Ally and EYL panels exploring equality in Black superheroes, NFTs, Blockchain, Web 3.0, and more during the day, and significant performances from Tobe Nwigwe, Bun B, BigXthaPlug, OG Ron C, and Chase B during the evening.

Bun B, a businessman, rapper, and half of the UGK rap group, joined EYL’s Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal on stage to talk about his experiences in the music industry over the years, the parallels between hip-hop and religion, and more.

“You’re not just an artist, you have a business, too,” Bun B shared during the event. “So you have to know not just what it takes to produce a record and get it mixed and mastered and all that. That’s 2%. That’s the easy part. You don’t even have to be good to make successful music. But you do have to be smart to build a successful business. Before you do the art, know the business.”

