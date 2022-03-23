Jamal Crawford Quotes Jay-Z To Announce Retirement: “Goodbye to the Game, All the Spoils the Adrenaline Rush”

Jamal Crawford, an instant bucket, has formally announced his retirement from the NBA. In doing so, the 42-year-old star quoted JAY-Z’s December 4th: “Goodbye to the Game, All the Spoils the Adrenaline Rush.”

During his 20-year career, Crawford had one of the craziest crossovers that NBA fans have ever seen and won three Sixth Man of the Year awards. Across this career, Crawford averaged 14.6 points per game in 1,327 games. According to ESPN, Crawford is the oldest player to score 50 points, dropping 51 for the Phoenix Suns in 2019.

“ Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush.”



Thank you basketball, I owe you everything …..✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/PpKYjoqz9p — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 21, 2022

