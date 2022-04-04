Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost won Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The album featured DJ Drama throughout, as it served as an official Gangsta Grillz release. Drama wasn’t in Las Vegas for the ceremony, instead, he was in North Carolina for his Gangsta Grillz set, which featured Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I. Before taking the stage, Drama sat with Wayno, Gia Peppers, and Rob Markman as a part of Rotation’s live stream of The 2022 Dreamville Festival and they broke the news to him.