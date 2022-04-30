Her viral hit “The Assignment” transformed her from rising star to full-blown superstar and brought the Dallas native her first nationwide tour. On the tail end of the self-titled tour, Tay Money dropped the new 14-song project, properly-titled Girls Gone Duh on the Tay Money Army last Friday.

While known for her a-list collaborations with Latto, Saweetie and Da Baby, the new project includes guest features by Saucy Santana, Flo Milli and newcomer GMO Stax. And with “The Assignment” and “Hello,” the project features album highlights “BBB (Bad Bitch Behavior),” “Fake Love” and “Middle Fingers.” To date, “The Assignment” has garnered over four million YouTube views.

The new project delivers the familiar self-confident, braggadocious energy and female empowerment rhyming Tay Money that fans have grown to know and love since her original arrival several years ago.

Tay Money’s nationwide tour wraps in Austin, Texas on May 1 after selling out in major markets like New York, Atlanta, Chicago and Memphis. Between touring and album, Tay Money made a guest feature on the viral dance track “Bend It Ova” by fellow Dallas native Lil Eaarl.

Ahead of the album release, Tay Money’s music was featured on the popular television series, Insecure (HBO). Girls Gone Duh is the perfect origin point for newfound fans.

Girls Gone Duh is available everywhere via Rebel/Geffen Records.

Stream the full album below and follow Tay Money on social media for daily updates and more.