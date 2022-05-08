Beats by Dre (Beats) teams up with Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Baby and NBA All-Star Ja Morant in its latest campaign. The 90-second video will air in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs, during which Morant will be playing.

The campaign is centered around Lil Baby and Ja Morant’s friendship and mutual admiration, which ultimately led to Lil Baby writing “Dark Mode” about the player. Both the track and the campaign play off Morant’s ethos around basketball, which can be summed up with the phrase, “welcome to the dark.” While many want to bask in the spotlight, one’s work ultimately illuminates itself as a result of relentlessly honing their craft in the darkness.

Lil Baby’s track focuses on “going into dark mode,” a behavior which has ultimately made Morant one of the most exciting players to watch in the league. The spot also visually reflects darkness, with both superstars appearing solely in monochromatic black and white throughout the entirety of the video.

“Ja has been one of my favorite players to watch. We’ve been locked in,” said Lil Baby. “This is not my first time partnering with Beats, but we took it up a notch with this original song. The world gets to experience ‘Dark Mode’ for the first time in a way that’s crazy!”

Beats first partnered with Lil Baby on its 2020 award-winning campaign titled “You Love Me,” while Ja Morant was recently signed as an ambassador to the brand. In the new spot, Lil Baby sports Beats Studio Buds in Moon Gray and Morant wears Beats Studio Buds in Sunset Pink, available exclusively at Target.