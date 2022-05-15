Following the rapper’s death, Lil Keed’s pregnant girlfriend, Quana, wrote a heartwrenching post on Instagram begging for his death to be a dream.

Keed who’s real name is Raqhid Jevon Render, 24, was scheduled to perform in concert just before he died in Beverly Hills, Ca. allegedly from health-related issues.

Quana posted a tribute to Keed along with several videos on her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

“I love you sooooo much baby what I’m post to do with out you [sic],” she wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind… my Mind is lost baby. You told me everything I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t fly to LA I know I could’ve saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was MY LOVE you gave me that I gave you that. IM SORRY please just tell me this a dream come home.”

She continued:

“YOU GAVE ME THE WORLDDDDDDDDD. Anything I wanted … Needed you got it / did it for me with no questions ask! BABY you was just on the phone with me in the bed HOW you leave like that without saying that was gone be your last goodbye your last I love you our last FaceTime ! SMH baby please tell me I’m dreaming I wanna wake up and this shit be a dream. CALL ME BACK DADDY… I’m so weak for you baby WEAK AS HELL for you . SOOOOOOO WEAK SO WEAKKKK SO FUCKINNNN WEAK FOR U BRO THIS SHIT HERE HIT HARD. WHO IM GONE MAKE LOVE TO NOW ???? WHO GONE KISS ME IN MY SLEEP ALL NIGHT? Who gone rub my Belly ? RAQHID WHY U LEAVEEEEE ME MAN. You was my boyfriend my best friend my slime my twin my ride or die!”

Let’s keep the family, friends and fans of Keed’s in prayer.

CLICK HERE to see Quana’s post and her heartbreaking Instagram stories.