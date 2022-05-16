American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, says she’s attempting to heal from emotional trauma, including alleged homophobia, which she says she suffered during a relationship with a Jamaican athlete.

The 22-year-old Olympic sprinter says she’s healing emotionally from trauma and homophobia she experienced in her relationship with an unnamed female athlete.

Sha’Carri wrote about her emotional trauma in a social media post.

“I was in a relationship with a Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from jump,” she wrote.

“I was abused and stole from yet protected her from the judgment of her country & family while they dragged me. I had to deal with homophobic and so much more that I’m still healing from.”

Following her victory in the U.S. Olympic trials last year, Sha’Carri credited her then-girlfriend with helping pick her hair color.

“She said it just spoke to her, the fact that it was just so loud and vibrant,” Richardson told USA Today.

“She felt like [orange] was loud and encouraging and, honestly, dangerous… That’s who I am. She just wanted me to be able to make a statement — let’s continue to show the world I’m a force to be reckoned with.”

Richardson also posted a rainbow emoji on her Twitter feed, which prompted a plethora of rainbow tweets in her Twitter timeline.