Nick Cannon has released his highly awaited mixtape Raw & B today. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign, and others appear on the album.


“This is the gospel of my broken soul,” Nick says of the project, “this is as real as it gets.”

Ahead of the release of the project, Cannon released the single “Alone,” which featured a sample from Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time.”

You can see the tracklist and hear the new release below.

  1. A Player’s Prayer Intro (Midnight Service) Featuring K. Michelle
  2. Weekend Girl
  3. P.I.F. Interlude
  4. P* Is Fire Featuring 4 2 Dugg & Gennis
  5. I do Featuring Chris Brown
  6. F*#k Me So Ncredible I & II
  7. F**k You Better
  8. Lil Bro Featuring Jacquees
  9. 7 O’Clock
  10. My Pimpin Featuring itsAMovie & Rick Ross
  11. Got Hoes Featuring TraeTwoThree
  12. Nobody Else Featuring Jacquees & Ty Dolla $ign
  13. The Provider (Twerk) Featuring Pretty Vee
  14. Good D Featuring Hitman Holla
  15. F.A.I.T.H.F.U.L. Featuring & Brandy