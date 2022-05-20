Nick Cannon has released his highly awaited mixtape Raw & B today. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign, and others appear on the album.

“This is the gospel of my broken soul,” Nick says of the project, “this is as real as it gets.”

Ahead of the release of the project, Cannon released the single “Alone,” which featured a sample from Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time.”

You can see the tracklist and hear the new release below.