As the Western Conference Finals were heating up last week, so was a beef between Lil Wayne and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Lil Wayne was rooting for Phoenix Suns in their second-round matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns would lose but earlier in the series, Weezy let off his feelings about Mavs superstar Luka Doncic, calling him a “ho.”

Luka a ho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 8, 2022

Once the Suns were blown out and bounced out of the playoffs, Mavs owner Mark Cuban found that tweet and offered one of his own, using lyrics from Wayne’s “Uproar.”

Advertisement

Wayne saw it and fired back: “Mark Cuban don’t make me et u smacked boy U playin w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho”

Lil Wayne responds to Mark Cuban then deleted it.



What on earth 😂 pic.twitter.com/tRlrgyUICB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 18, 2022

He also dropped this one that hasn’t been deleted:

Ya lil bitch it’s up — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 18, 2022

Wayne’s manager Mack Maine arranged for the brief war of words to stop and now the two met courtside in San Francisco.

Mark Cuban and Lil Wayne squashing the beef? 👀



(via @957thegame)pic.twitter.com/pN5BS3USVd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 21, 2022

Wayne’s friend Skip Bayless provided some additional details.