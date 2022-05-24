Jack Harlow sits on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the third week. The third week of “First Class” comes five weeks after the single made a No. 1 debut. Coming in at No. 2 is Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”


According to Luminate, “First Class,” received 60.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 23 percent), 25.2 million streams (down 19 percent), and 8,600 downloads (up 8%) in the May 13-19 tracking week.

Billboard notes “First Class” is at the top of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for the fifth week in a row, using the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

The top 10 featured 10 singles from Kendrick Lamar’s newest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The highest position is “N95,” which debuted at No. 3 with 37.2 million streams, 942,000 airplay audience impressions and 2,300 sold. Following “N95” is “Die Hard,” with Blxst and Amanda Reifer, at No. 5, the Kodak Black-assisted “Silent Hill” at No. 7, and “United in Grief” at No. 8.

At the No. 4 slot is Future’s “WAIT FOR U” featuring Drake and Tems.