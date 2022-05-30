Kanye West just added another NFL champion to his DONDA sports agency roster. Ye started DONDA Sports by partnering with Super Bowl wide-receiver Antonio Brown, and for his latest addition, he signed Super Bowl defensive tackle from the Las Angles Rams Aaron Donald.

The Super Bowl champ Aaron Donald broke the news of signing to DONDA Sports on the I Am Athlete podcast.

Aaron Donald signs with Donda Sports



"It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense. Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports.” via @IAMATHLETEpod pic.twitter.com/QnB76AjfK7 — Donda’s Place (@dondas__place) May 29, 2022

“It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense. Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me it was a no-brainer,” Donald said.

Advertisement

“I think it’s a helluva opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do. So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope. We’re excited about it, and we’re gonna see where this thing goes.”

With the addition of Donald on DONDA, Kanye West adds another Super Bowl champ, an eight time Pro Bowler, a seven time first-team All-Pro defensive tackle, and a three time Defensive Player of the Year.

So far, Donald said that there isn’t anything “in full circle,” but the two have been communicating. He also said that Ye offered him to be in a music video, but he declined. He also said that DONDA sports isn’t just another business endeavor for Kanye. This is something that West is passionate about.

“Donda Sports is something close to him, obviously, with his mother and everything. So he definitely wants this to be something that’s top tier and something he’s serious about.”