Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have called it quits. According to PEOPLE, the Hollywood heartthrobs have ended their year-plus long relationship, and both are “completely heartbroken.”

Jordan (35) and Harvey (25) were reportedly dating for a year and a half, and despite now being broken up, they reportedly “still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” a source told PEOPLE. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

In November, the couple celebrated one year of a relationship, became IG official in January 2021, and most recently were seen together at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.