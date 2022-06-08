Kanye has maintained a pretty low profile ever since being banned from Instagram for harassing Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and having his performance at the Grammys canceled over remarks he made about Trevor Noah. In April, there were reports of Ye telling Kim that he was going away somewhere to “get better.” However, these claims were quickly shot down by his new publicist Jason Lee.

Now, close collaborator and artist, Vory, recently shared in an interview with Complex that Ye is taking a year off from music and his public life.

“The person who made me realize my twisted thoughts weren’t so twisted was Ye, because we think alike. I was just talking to him today,” Vory said. “We’ve been talking through my best friend who’s also his assistant, because he hasn’t been wanting to talk to anybody. He’s taking a year off, and he was like, ‘Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don’t go to his release party?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, you’re straight, bro.’ He’s battling his own sh*t. That’s my dog, I learned a lot from him.”

Vory in a new interview said Ye is taking a year off pic.twitter.com/pyCxkXtLrC — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) June 7, 2022

Ye, along with Kendrick Lamar and Future, is set to headline at Rolling Loud Miami next month, however, this update from Vory makes his appearance very questionable.