Lisa Raye has seen all of the Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey discourse online. After a source stated Harvey was not looking for anything long-term, Lisa Raye returned to the statement as “bullshit.”

Speaking on the Cocktails With Queens podcast, Lisa Raye provided reasoning for her “bullshit” claim.

“When a woman finds a good one, then that’s what you’re looking for, but I will say that she’s young still,” Lisa Raye said.”She’s been looking for something to keep on her arm, to be able to have a relationship with, that is meaningful and is successful, because we know that the girl wants to keep somebody who is going to be newsworthy.”

Advertisement

Last weekend, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan ended their relationship. According to PEOPLE, the Hollywood heartthrobs have ended their year-plus long relationship, and both are “completely heartbroken” but “still love each other.”

A source for Lori Harvey reveals she was not “ready to commit” to the Creed actor and is ready to move on. “She is very focused on her career,” a source told PEOPLE. The insider also stated Harvey “realized that they weren’t on the same page” when discussing their futures.

“She still wants to have fun and be free,” the source says. “Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

Do you agree with Lisa Raye’s assessment of Harvey’s reasoning? You can hear it from Lisa Raye below.

via