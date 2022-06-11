Nick Cannon‘s baby No. 9 is loading. TMZ notes Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have another baby coming.

Abby’s due date is Oct. 25, following twins that they had a year ago. Currently, rumors are flying that Abby will be having twins again, but that portion is unconfirmed.

Abby delivered Zillion and Zion in June 2021. In the same month, Cannon welcomed Zen with model Alyssa Scott. Zen would, unfortunately, pass away at 5-months-old.

Nick Cannon announced baby No. 8 is on the way in a January baby shower with Bre Tiesi.

Over the weekend, Nick Cannon revealed to the hosts of Lip Service that he will have more kids on the way. “I was supposed to make it to the top of the year, but obviously I started to go through some stuff, but I got depressed with the loss of my son,” said Nick.

“Everybody saw I was so down, so everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, that’s gonna cure it all,’” he said. “So I fell victim to it.”