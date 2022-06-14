HOT 97’s Summer Jam returned to MetLife Stadium and was headlined by Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Roddy Ricch, City Girls, and more. The night also had a star-studded tribute to the iconic DJ Kay Slay.

The night was stamped by Lil Baby who led the sold-out crowd through “Drip Too Hard” and “Yes Indeed.” Following Lil Baby’s set, Lil Durk took the stage with special guests Meek Mill, Nardo Wick, and French Montana.

Earlier in the evening, DreamDoll and Pusha T invigorated the stadium with their energy, followed by Roddy Ricch taking the stage to perform his hit singles “High Fashion” featuring DJ Mustard and “The Box.” It was a true City Girl Summer when, JT and Yung Miami hit the stage with their diamonds dancing and their high-fashion, performing fan favorites “Twerkulator” and “Act Up.”

The all-star homage to the late great DJ Kay Slay, the Drama King, was one of the most anticipated moments of the evening. The celebration was arranged by friend and rapper Papoose and featured Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Maino, The Lox’s Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, Styles P., Juelz Santana, and Jim Jones who all performed during the set. Fans rejoiced as friends and relatives of DJ Kay Slay took the stage in honor of the Drama King’s life and legacy.

“Kay Slay loved authenticity and represents the streets! I knew the artists who came out had to embody that!” Said Papoose, who orchestrated the tribute along with T.T. Torrez (Hot 97 VP of Artist & Label Relations) & DJ Spazzo. “While putting it together I was extremely emotional! I didn’t know if I would be able to walk on that stage without breaking down but I pulled it off! Kay Slay was watching over me!”

Cardi B hit the festival stage to join B-LOVEE and Dougie B to perform “Shake It.” Additional performers included Cordae, BLEU, NLE Choppa, Benny The Butcher, Babyface Ray and Lady London.

You can see the images from the night below.

Cardi B photographed after her performance with Nessa, Colin Kaepernick, Joe Budden & DJ Drewski (Photo credit: Daniel Vazquez)

Jadakiss photographed on stage during DJ Kay Slay’s tribute (Photo credit: Walik Goshorn)

DreamDoll (Photo credit: Emerald Knox)