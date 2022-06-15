Lil Wayne had been set to perform at the “Strawberries & Cream” festival taking place this weekend in London, making it his first performance in London since 2008. However, according to the festival, Weezy will not be able to perform due to issues customs denying him entrance into the U.K.

“Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival on Saturday 18th June,” read a statement from the festival. “Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the U.K. directly by the Home Office in a last-minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling. We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is, of course, upsetting for all involved – including Lil Wayne’s fans, as well as the festival team.”

Since the announcement, Ludacris has been named as Lil Wayne’s replacement.

“In absence of any statement from Lil Wayne, we would like to apologise to everyone who was coming to see him perform at S&C. We look forward to welcoming the iconic Ludcacris to the stage instead.”

According to a Home Office spokesperson, Weezy was denied entry into the U.K. because of his arrest history. According to a spokesperson, “Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused.”