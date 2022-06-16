The founder and CEO of 25/8 No Breaks Inc and a founding member of All Money In Records, J. Stone has been overcoming adversity his entire life.

From the onset of his life, he has been confronted with loss. At three, his mother passed. An aunt became his guardian before succumbing to cancer. One year later, J lost his brother Alvin to street violence. Throughout his teens and twenties, he endured a revolving door of incarcerations, group homes, and getting shot. Meanwhile, he connected with an associate from the neighborhood who shared his passion, goals, and fierce work ethic: Nipsey Hussle.

For well over a decade, the Crenshaw native has put in undisputed work on the mic. However, his association is forever closest to longtime friend and business partner Nipsey Hussle. Grinding away out of nothing with a matched drive to win, J Stone reached over 10 million views and streams with “The Marathon Continues” tribute. Adding to an album series that Nipsey architected during their All Money In No Money Out days

As Nip’ recalled on J Stone’s 2019 tribute “The Marathon Continues,” they recorded each other in Hussle’s makeshift bedroom studio. They worked side by side on J’s The Grind Don’t Stop, Nipsey’s Bullets Ain’t Got No Name, Vol. 2. and J added a standout solo song, “All Get Right,” too Nipsey’s revolutionary Crenshaw.

After shining on one of the highest-profile mixtapes of all time, J. Stone went deeper. The Coldest Story Ever, 25 / 8 No Brakes, and Neighborhood Watch became catalog milestones, which helped All Money partner with a major label, Nipsey then urged J to create the series that would propel him further. Although Nip’ was unable to see it, The Definition Of Loyalty met that challenge. After nearly quitting music after the tragic 2019 loss of Nipsey, J. Stone let hurt become hunger, evident on The Definition Of Pain (2020). Both albums peaked at #2 on the iTunes Hip Hop charts.

Now, J. Stone’s new album, The Definition Of Sacrifice, (which completes his “Definition” trilogy) raises the stakes. The album features appearances and production from Young Dolph (RIP), Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, Mozzy, OT Genasis, Styles P, K Camp and Lumidee.

“I feel like I’m one of the dopest lyricists from L.A. and The Definition Of Sacrifice will prove it. I am South Central’s advocate” J. Stone asserts.

Check out the full album below.