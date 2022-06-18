Justin Bieber is postponing the rest of his tour dates following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. His U.S. Justice Tour was originally scheduled to finish next month, but the promoter announced Wednesday that shows in June and July won’t be happening.

Bieber’s diagnosis has left half of his face paralyzed, however he’s told fans that he’s upbeat about his recovery and is getting excellent medical care.

The 28-year-old took to social media to explain that he is battling Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare neurological condition caused by the varicella virus that’s linked to chicken pox.

The announcement finished with an assurance that Bieber is excited to heal and perform the international portion of his tour in Italy.

The Justice World Tour is following Bieber’s fifth and sixth studio albums, Changes and Justice.