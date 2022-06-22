Princess Sarah Culberson was awarded the Impact Award at the 2022 Trumpet Awards.
The Impact Award is granted in recognition of exceptional vision, leadership, and creativity that have had a positive effect on the community. Culberson and her brother established the nonprofit organization Sierra Leone Rising, which provided relief during the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 and is still raising money for local development.
Sierra Leone Rising is a nonprofit organization that was once known as Kposowa Foundation. The organization was formed to support education and the rebuilding of the Bumpe High School following the Blood Diamond War. After being created in 2006, Sierra Leone Rising would expand to include female empowerment and public health in the Bumpe Chiefdom before expanding throughout the country.
You can hear Princess Sarah Culberson’s full speech below and learn more about Sierra Leone Rising here.