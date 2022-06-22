Princess Sarah Culberson’s Work in Sierra Leone Celebrated with The Impact Award at the 2022 Trumpet Awards

Princess Sarah Culberson was awarded the Impact Award at the 2022 Trumpet Awards.

“Stand tall and proud like royalty. Lean to no one. Bow only to God.” -Dr. Maya Angelou pic.twitter.com/fsqBQbZtdM — Princess Sarah Culberson of Sierra Leone (@iamprincesssc) June 21, 2022

The Impact Award is granted in recognition of exceptional vision, leadership, and creativity that have had a positive effect on the community. Culberson and her brother established the nonprofit organization Sierra Leone Rising, which provided relief during the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 and is still raising money for local development.

Sierra Leone Rising is a nonprofit organization that was once known as Kposowa Foundation. The organization was formed to support education and the rebuilding of the Bumpe High School following the Blood Diamond War. After being created in 2006, Sierra Leone Rising would expand to include female empowerment and public health in the Bumpe Chiefdom before expanding throughout the country.

You can hear Princess Sarah Culberson’s full speech below and learn more about Sierra Leone Rising here.