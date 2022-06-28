BET+ brings together Atlanta’s most influential entrepreneurs and with its new show The Impact ATL.

The Impact ATL follows the fast-paced lives of Jayda Cheaves, Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, Lakeyah Robinson, Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray and Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey as they optimize their influential roles in business, music, beauty, and fashion. The stars of the show have a combined social media following of 19 million. Viewers will enjoy a chance to have behind-the-scenes access to how these influencers impact culture.

The Impact ATL is Executive Produced by Quality Control Music founders Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, Pierre ‘P’ Thomas, and Brian Sher for Quality Films, Karam Gill, as well as Tara Long and Gennifer Gardiner for eOne.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming and Strategy, and Angela Aguilera, SVP Music Programming and Development, will oversee for BET+. Slane Hatch will serve as the showrunner.

The docuseries’ premiere is expected to be made at a later date. In the meantime, meet the cast of ‘The Impact ATL.’

Meet the cast below.

Jayda Cheaves @jaydacheaves

The ultimate social media “It Girl’’ and successful entrepreneur, Jayda Cheaves’ influence and work ethic are undeniable, with a combined social media following of nearly eight million users.

A trendsetter since her high-school years, Jayda got ahead of the online hair business trend by starting her own hair company in 2017 that she has since grown into a multimillion-dollar empire.

An author, in 2018 Jayda self-published “The Young Boss Blueprint: 15 steps to Becoming a Young Boss” a motivational guide for entrepreneurs on marketing and branding in various industries.

On the heels of multiple fashion and beauty endorsement deals, Jayda recently launched her own fashion brand, “WaydaMin” and ode to her nickname “Jayda Wayda” and personal style. Jayda makes her first major film debut in “Bid for Love,” also on BET+, this summer.

Ariana “Ari” Fletcher @therealkylesister

Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, one social media’s highest earning influencers, who grew her following into a multimillion-dollar endorsement and branding machine.

Ari rose to popularity on social media for her trendsetting wardrobe choices and hairstyles. As she recently regained access to that legion of followers, she is preparing to launch two new business ventures that her fans have been asking for. She also recently launched a YouTube Series “#DinnerWithTheDon” which features her cooking andcomedy skills in a lighthearted format that has already gained nearly half a million subscribers.

A proud mother and sister, Ari continues to honor her brother Kyle Jamison’s legacy with his name in her Instagram handle after his untimely passing in 2013.

Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray @arrogant_tae123

Arrogant Tae is the sought-after, trendsetting, hairstylist whose clientele includes names like Nicki Minaj, Lala Anthony, and JT from City Girls, to name a few.

The Chicago native was exposed to the hair business at an early age where he eventually began styling his mom and family members. After honing his craft for years, with clients in the U.S. and abroad, Tae has expanded his reach to include product branding and multiple endorsement deals.

Tae’s impact on the beauty industry has crossed over into popular culture, even being mentioned in Drake’s hit “Laugh Now Cry Later,” with the lyrical reference “we in Atlanta, I buy her a wig, she’s telling me Tae is the best.”

Lakeyah Robinson @lakeyah

Signed to Motown Records in 2022, after a self-made hustle into the rap game, Lakeyah just released her latest EP No Pressure Part 1, which features the breakout single “Mind Yo Business” featuring Latto. Her debut album is slated to drop later this year. Quality Control’s newest rising superstar, Lakeyah was also named to the prestigious XXL Freshman Class.

The 21-year-old Milwaukee native, raised in Ohio, began rapping at 15 and uses her platform to represent the Midwest region where hip-hop isn’t often credited. She is also a mental-health advocate.

Prior to signing to Motown, Lakeyah’s fan-favorites included “Female Goat” featuring City Girls, and her solo hit “Too Much” from her recent project “In Due Time.” The same year, Lakeyah was also featured in the prestigious BET Hip Hop Awards Digital Cypher and made her first appearance at Rolling Loud where she will return this summer.

Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey @1dessdior

One of the most sought-after influencers, Dess Dior, made a mark for herself in the rap game with her hit singles “Don’t Play” and “Rich B*tch.”

The Savanna, Georgia native brings, rapping since the age of 12, Dess launched her own entertainment label and leveraged her popularity as a known fashion and beauty influencer to amass nearly two million combined social media followers. No stranger to detail, Dess also owns the “Rich B*tch Gang” (RBG) accessory line geared to empower her female followers.

As Dess prepares her new album, she is set for two major appearances this summer at Rolling Loud in Miami and Rolling Loud Toronto with her first single, “Rich and Raw,” dropping June 24th.