PUMA and Liberty have released the third chapter of the PUMA x Liberty collection.

The collection honors the force that women contribute to the admirable game of soccer. The companies have reinvented ideas of conventional football design to commemorate a new era of women’s engagement and spectatorship in the sport by fusing PUMA’s history in the game and Liberty’s position in fashion and art.

The PUMA x Liberty line mixes Liberty’s signature flower patterns and a Liberty football insignia with traditional football silhouettes, including jerseys, shorts, and tracksuits, to celebrate football culture freshly and inclusively.

The newest PUMA x Liberty line is a part of the company’s She Moves Us initiative, which aims to support, uplift, and encourage women.

Products are currently on sale at PUMA.com, with additional styles debuting throughout the summer. Prices range from $55 to $220. You can see the collection below.