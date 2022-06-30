Southside might be known for the beats he’s produced for artists such as Gucci Mane, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Drake, but he also might be known for something else in the streets.

The 808 Mafia co=founder and superproducer recently sat down with 92.3 L.A.’s The Cruz Show where he revealed that he’s “funded” 10 women’s BBLs (Brazilian Butt Lift) and refers to himself as “Bob The Builder.”

“[Am I a BBL] expert? No. Funder? Yes,” Southside said. “I got a list! Sh*t is crazy.” He was then asked how many women whose BBLs he has “funded” and responded, “10, for sure. I done got some girl’s t*tties did twice. I done got a girl’s t*tties did, got ’em big. But it was too big for her, got ’em redid again, got ’em small.” He then joked, “I call myself Bob the Builder.”

Advertisement

Southside says he PAID for over 10 BBL’s during his interview with The Cruz Show pic.twitter.com/Oe35Orivz0 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) June 29, 2022

Elsewhere in the interview, Southside spoke on his “necessities” in the studio, saying that whenever he comes to a creative block while working on a beat, he goes in another room and has a woman waiting on him.

“I don’t rage [when making beats]; I just delete [a beat] and go in the room and go f*ck or something and then come back out and make some more sh*t,” he said. “I always got p*ssy waiting somewhere, that’s my thing. It’s a studio necessity.”

He went on to say how he respects women and considers himself “one of those new type of guys.” “Don’t get it f*cked up, I love women. I was raised by my momma and all her sisters and all her friends. My dad wasn’t really around when I was young so I love women. I’m one of them new type of guys, I don’t judge women. You not a h*e in my eyes, I don’t give a damn what you did. I just want to have a good time!”