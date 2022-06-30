Chuck D Reacts To ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Mixing Up Public Enemy And The Funky Bunch, “Everybody Don’t Know Everything”

Public Enemy is one of the greatest, and arguably the greatest, hip-hop group of all time. You would think the legendary group would be a household name, even outside of hip hop, but obviously, that is not the case.

During a recent episode of the long-running game show, temporary host Mayim Bialik read a clue from a category called “Chuck D, Times 3.” The question read “In the 1990s Chuck D began fighting the power in this hip-hop group with Flavor Flav, a man who always knew what time it was.”

The contestant Halley Ryherd obviously forgot to study hip hop music and the most popular groups of the 1990s when she answered the question with “The Funky Bunch.”

The clip quickly went viral on social media as people wondered how someone could mix up Public Enemy, one of the most important and legendary hip hop groups of all time, with Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch.

Chuck D even saw the clip, and decided to respond, saying that “everybody doesn’t know everything.”

“Everybody don’t know everything… it’s why I introduce myself wherever I go and whoever I talk to … it’s just courtesy. But the sad thing is not knowing those other Chuck Ds,” the PE frontman said on Twitter.

Everybody don’t know everything… it’s why I introduce myself wherever I go and whoever I talk to … it’s just courtesy. But the sad thing is not knowing those other Chuck Ds pic.twitter.com/gxLnyVmxCp — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) June 30, 2022

Even the contestant who screwed up the answer chimed in on social media, jokingly saying that she’s talked to her therapist and will forever be known as the person who mixed up the two groups.

“I’ve talked to my therapist about it and I think I’m ready to forever be the person who mixed up Public Enemy and Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch on @jeopardy. #mylegacy.”