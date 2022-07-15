The Los Angeles residency for the Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free exhibition will wrap at the end of the summer. On Monday, September 5, 2022, The Canvas at L.A. Live (944 Georgia Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015) will close its doors for the last time. During the last few weeks of the show’s run, there will be a variety of fresh summer programming and promotions.

The Shakur Estate-approved show, which debuted in January, has seen its run extended twice owing to high demand and has received an array of incredibly positive reviews and touching testimony from celebrities, the press, and fans alike. The exhibit and estate partnered with LAUSD to offer free tickets to any public school groups (grade school, middle school, and high school) and their chaperones for the remainder of the exhibit’s time in Los Angeles, and since launching the initiative, they have welcomed over 50 school groups through their doors. This was done in an effort to give back and share Tupac’s legacy as an activist and artist with the youth of Los Angeles.

Additionally, the exhibit has scheduled summertime activities and promotions taking place during its last few weeks. If visitors arrive at the exhibit wearing Tupac merchandise, they will receive a 10% discount every Monday. Fans can receive a 10% discount by arriving at the exhibit in the uniform of their preferred baseball team during MLB’s All-Star Week in July. Fans may watch Poetic Justice at Rooftop Cinema Club’s El Segundo branch on Thursday, August 11th, and also visit the exhibit with a special ticket package for Tupac Thursday, which is also available. The website of Rooftop Cinema Club will offer tickets. Throughout July and August, the exhibit will feature a number of community groups as a way of maintaining the give-back philosophy. To request free seats for your 501(c)(3), send an email to VIP@wakemewhenimfree.com. In the upcoming weeks, more programming and promotions will be revealed.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to share this experience with Los Angeles,” said Jeremy Hodges, Exhibit Creative Director/Found of Project Art Collective. “We’ve been blown away by the support and couldn’t have asked for a better launch to the exhibit. I have been honored to be able to tell his story in an interactive, immersive format and we look forward to continuing to share his legacy and impact with more cities.”

WMWIF presents Shakur’s music, poetry, and never-before-seen objects in a 20,000 square foot controlled setting analogous to a contemporary art museum. It is a hybrid of a museum, art installation, and sensory experience. Visitors move through a variety of surround sound settings loaded with technologically incorporated rarities. WMWIF explores the deeper significance of his revolutionary art, music, and action. As they travel through his extraordinary life, the audience is educated and enlightened through a maze of emotions.