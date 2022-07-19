As Mozzy prepares for the release of his upcoming album, Survivor’s Guilt, he calls on an all-star line-up for his latest track.

Two days ago Mozzy took to his Instagram to preview the video for his latest track, “In My Face.”

“Summer Ain’t Over,” he says in the caption.

Advertisement

The Fella Fella is joined by YG on the hook and 2 Chainz and Saweetie on the verses. The video takes viewers through a rump-shaking house party that perfectly parallels the vibe of the up-tempo track produced by DJ Mustard.

It is safe to say The Icy Girl came through with a standout verse within the star-studded line up. Mozzy agreed as well.

You killed me on my own song 🔥🤞🏾‼️ https://t.co/HUbAw3EZM4 — MOZZY (@MozzyThaMotive) July 18, 2022

Mozzy’s newest track follows a number of progressive moves for the West Coast rapper including his new allegiance to Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Mozzy joined a roster that boasts Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Black Youngsta, BlocBoy JB, its newest signee GloRilla and more.

The newest CMG signee is ready to give fans a follow-up to his 2021, Untreated Trauma with Survivor’s Guilt on Friday.

Peep the new visuals for “In My Face,” below.