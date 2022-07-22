When you’ve been in the music industry for almost your entire life and have had the career that Eminem has had, you’re bound to forget a few things.

In a promo clip for his recent song with Snoop Dogg “From The D 2 The LBC,” the two talk about their past collaborations, having both starred in the 2001 movie The Wash, and in the music video for “Still D.R.E.”

However, Eminem apparently forgot he was in the music video, despite his contribution being chasing women on the beach in a tank top and boxers.

“Yeah, you was running on the beach,” Snoop explains. “That was like your debut album.”

“I was?” Eminem replies. “Why the f*ck do I not remember? … What the f*ck? You gotta show me that sh*t ’cause I don’t remember.”

Snoop was able to jog Eminem’s memory when he told him that he was chasing women in his boxers on the beach in the video. “Ohhh yeah! Ok, ok. Now I remember,” Em exclaimed.

In another clip, Snoop Dogg told Em that their recent collaboration “challenged” him as a MC.

“You killed it though, bro,” Eminem tells Snoop. Snoop replied,“You challenge me Marshall. You put me back in my karate school days, where I used to be a young MC and, you know, loved the challenge of having to try new styles and new cadences.”

“The rap game is supposed to be challenging; it’s supposed to make you dig in your bag,” he continues. “‘Cause I’ve heard you on other songs with other rappers and you tend to show out, so I wanted to make sure I was going to represent.” Eminem agreed with him, telling the Long Beach MC: “You showed out.”