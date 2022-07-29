Renaissance, the first solo album from Beyoncé since 2016’s Lemonade, is officially available. After a month of fans waiting, the album leaked but Queen Bey’s fans held her down and wouldn’t touch the leak, opting to wait for the actual release time, and she let them know she appreciated it.

Beyoncé hit Twitter with a message for her fans:

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank ya’ll enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep.”

You can stream the new album below. And should. Because it’s damn good.

