Janelle Monáe is Out Here Living Her Best Topless Life in Ibiza

It’s Janelle Monáe’s world and clearly, we are all just living in it. The Singer, songwriter while getting some much-needed rest and relaxation shared her pics of her vacation and her adventure around the Mediterranean which included a visit to a topless beach. Wearing big braids, cherry earrings, and a tiny weeny black and white bikini bottom, while her deep melanin sun-kissed skin glowed in the sun, breasts included. Monae divulged the top highlights from her vacation, and the moments that bought her sheer bliss which include sunsets, her favorite Fresh Toast, and a video of her dancing in the street without shoes sharing them in a post on Instagram with the caption stating:

“Earthly Pleasures,

Topless beaches in Ibiza hit different.

Red Vintage capes found in @nicepiecevintage in Paris make me wanna write more.

the best French toast in the world is at matignon. Orgasmic.

Dancing bare feet in the streets of parisss is always good for my sole.

First f1 race in Marseilles was exciting! Got to watch the coldest @lewishamilton killlll it.

Look up more and you’ll see beauty Jane.

Sunsets in Ibiza make you a believer that there is always more to unlearn.

black men admiring each other’s style calms my nervous system.

My ancestors hyping me up will always keep me adventurous.

See her full posts and her highlights HERE. Janelle we are here soaking up the sun with you from the couch, thank you for sharing these blissful moments with us. Lets enjoy the rest of the summer together, share your favorite vacation moments with us