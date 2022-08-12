It’s the Bey effect. Megastar Beyoncé continues to trailblaze as she joins five women as the only women to have every track on an album chart. All 16 tracks from her latest Renaissance album have landed a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo and Adele are the only women to have achieved the same.

Queen Bey is also just the third female artist to land at least 80 entries on the Hot 100 chart along with Nicki Minaj and Swift. Renaissance is Beyoncé’s seventh No. 1 solo album.

