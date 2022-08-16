Queen Latifah and Ludacris to Star in ‘End of the Road’ for Netflix

Queen Latifah and Ludacris are set to star in the new Netflix film, End of the Road.

Joining the two Hip-Hop legends are Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon, Frances Lee McCain, with Beau Bridges.

Described as a “high-octane action thriller,” End of the Road tells the story of a cross-country road trip that becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

The Synopsis reads:

In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids and her brother Reggie (Chris Bridges). After witnessing a brutal murder, the family finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive. Directed by Millicent Shelton, END OF THE ROAD also stars Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon and Frances Lee McCain.

You can see the key art and trailer below.