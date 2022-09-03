Juelz Santana Hits the Studio with Lil Wayne for ‘Tha Carter 6’ Sessions

Juelz Santana Hits the Studio with Lil Wayne for ‘Tha Carter 6’ Sessions

Lil Wayne is currently prepping Tha Carter 6. His studio sessions have included a visit from Juelz Santana, who hit Instagram to show the duo in the studio going to work.

“CARTER 6 In Process… #ICFMFLifeslstyle #WeInMotion #BackOutSide,” Juelz Santana captioned the post.

Lil Wayne & Juelz Santana in the studio working on "Tha Carter VI" pic.twitter.com/g2paKuVh5m — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) September 2, 2022

Lil Wayne revealed on the big screen at Drake’s OVO Fest that the album was coming soon. “I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!” Wayne said to the crowd.

Advertisement

Lil Wayne has announced “Tha Carter 6” album is coming soon tonight at the Young Money Reunion show pic.twitter.com/sd5iMbmXWm — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) August 7, 2022

During their time together on stage, Wayne, Drake, and Nicki performed anthems from their YMCMB years, including “Moment for Life,” “HYFR,” and “Bed Rock.”