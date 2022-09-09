The Estate of Prodigy of influential hip-hop group Mobb Deep releases the very special new single “Walk Out” today. DJ Premier, one of the most lauded beat producers in hip-hop history, produced the song. This track is a valuable treat for true fans of Hip Hop’s Golden Era because the two renowned performers rarely had the opportunity to collaborate throughout their careers.

“I was honored to connect these two iconic legends in Hip Hop – DJ Premier, and Prodigy – this is truly special for the culture and grateful for the collaboration of these giants,” says manager and attorney L. Londell McMillan (who also owns The Source Magazine).

“It’s always an honor to work with the great Prodigy,” says DJ Premier “Since ‘Peer Pressure’ – that I produced – I knew early on that he would be an all-time great. His legacy lives on and happy to be a part of it.”

The new gritty single is accompanied by a new and impressive animated video that is available to watch below and on Prodigy’s YouTube Channel.

“Walk Out” arrives ahead of the long-awaited posthumous album, The Book of Heroine. The album is the second chapter of Prodigy’s The Hegelian Dialectic trilogy and is set to release on September 30.

Prodigy’s three-part project, The Hegelian Dialectic, was conceived over the past few during his lifetime. The Book Of Revelation, the first volume, was released a few months before his tragic death in 2017.

Prodigy reveals his amazing wit and lyrical ability on the upcoming album The Book Of Heroine. The album describes the emotional problems that males have in connection to drugs, relationships, and other distractions associated with lust.