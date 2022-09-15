Teddy Riley Opens Up About Not Seeing His Son ‘For Three Years’ in Latest ‘Red Table Talk’ Episode

Teddy Riley takes to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “Red Table” to discuss his co-parenting relationship with the mother of his youngest son, Mykal Theo Riley.

The New Jack Swing innovator tells Pinkett-Smith and her co-hosts, daughter Willow Smith and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, that the two configured a contract that he “lived by.”

Riley claims he “did not read” a portion of the agreement that states who gets physical custody of their son. In addition, he opens up about the child support portion of the agreement that states a specific amount that was expected to be split in “half” once his son started first grade.

“So she doesn’t want you to see Mycal because of child support?” asked Pinkett.

“Exactly,” responded Riley.

Check out the exclusive clip here.

The Grammy-winning producer took to Instagram in July to express initial details of his custody battle.

“It’s my baby son’s birthday today and I haven’t seen him in three years plus,” Riley started. “I’ve done everything that I’m supposed to do as a father financially & mentally but because this woman have process evil way, I have to deal with the corrupted government ATL system just to see my son but that will all change.”

Catch Teddy Riley on the Red Table Talk’s Latest Episode on Wednesday.