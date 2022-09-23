Rick Ross is getting his Marvel on.

The Biggest Boss Ricky Rozay has dived into a new alter-ego, SuperZod. The persona is a superhero in a Belaire Rose mask that is coming with the mission of saving people from bad parties.

“Hey guys, I know I’ve saved a lot of wack parties,” he said. “I know a lot of people depend on me. They wanna know who’s the man behind the mask. One thing I’ll never do is reveal my true identity. I’m here for one reason and one reason only: to save your wack parties.”

Continuing with the new identity, Ro- I mean Zod, stated, “I can feel a wack party, I can smell a wack party. They won’t exist.”

You can see Rozay as the Bumbu promoting SuperZod below.