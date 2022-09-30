Last month prison officials confiscated $30,000 from R. Kelly’s prison commissary account to satisfy court costs and victim restitutions. Kelly has been ordered to pay the victims he infected with herpes.

While his superfans have been donating money to the troubled convicted singer, $30k is not going to be enough.

At a restitution hearing in Brooklyn this week, R. Kelly was ordered to pay two victims $300k each for ongoing herpes and mental health treatment. A third accuser was not awarded any damages.

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for federal sex trafficking charges in New York. He is is awaiting sentencing after being convicted on child pornography charges in Chicago and is also awaiting trial in Minneapolis after being charged with one count of engaging in prostitution with a person under 18 years of age and one count of hiring a person under 18 years of age for sexual purposes.