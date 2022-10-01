A$AP Rocky Says Someone is “Squeezing Life” Out of His Genitalia in Moshpit Photo

In case you missed it, A$AP Rocky’s face during a moshpit has become the Internet’s new favorite meme.

As fans and members of the Hip-hop community like Tyler, the Creator, laugh at seemingly Rocky’s pain, the Harlem rapper revealed what was really going on in the madness of the Rolling Loud fans.

Hitting the comments of The Panic Room, Rocky revealed the reason for his facial expression: “That shit not funny , sum lil bih was squeezing life out my nutz b”

A$AP Rocky speaks on his viral moshpit picture ☠️



“Sum lil bih was squeezing life out my nutz b” pic.twitter.com/iWJGHf02oq — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 27, 2022

But back to Tyler, the Creator who is having a field day with this meme.

Tyler, The Creator got a cake featuring A$AP Rocky’s moshpit photo‼️😂 pic.twitter.com/nd7Cen4BLG — RapTV (@Rap) September 28, 2022