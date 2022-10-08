After the death of PnB Rock, Kodak Black, like many others on the Internet, pointed blame toward the late rapper’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, for posting their location on social media. Many jumped the gun and believed that the social media share assisted in the murder, which now has been debunked by authorities.

In the moments after the murder, Black hit Instagram and wrote, “That hoe might as well kill herself.” In an Instagram live over the weekend, Black admits to going “with what everybody was saying.” Kodak revealed that he has paid his respects and closed with an apology.

“In that moment, it was sounding like she did some bullshit,” Black said. “I don’t wish no bad on her and shit like that. So I give my apologies to her. I hope she keep her head up and all that.”

Advertisement

Kodak Black apologizes to Pnb Rock’s girlfriend for blaming her for his death pic.twitter.com/9nRldYZmo6 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 3, 2022

Police detail PnB Rock’s murderers were not tipped off to his location by social media. Instead, they were in the parking lot of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant as the rapper arrived. A father and son duo have been charged with the murder.