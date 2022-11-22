Following the release of his Air Jordan “We The Best” collaboration and his six GRAMMY nominations, DJ Khaled is collaborating with Airbnb to offer sneakerheads a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend the night in a replica of his enormous shoe collection in Miami.

DJ Khaled, who calls himself a “sneakerhead from birth,” has gone a long way from dropping mixtapes to unaware customers’ sneaker purchases. Now that his famed shoe closet has been recreated, the larger-than-life hip-hop entrepreneur is allowing fans to book an exclusive stay inside of it through Airbnb.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip-hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” said DJ Khaled. ”We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

Fans take over his illustrious sneaker closet for two, one-night stays occurring on December 5 and 6 for two guests each at only $11*** a night – a nod to his shoe size. Guests will have an opportunity to live and breathe Miami the same epic way DJ Khaled does, including:

An exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s

A handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled upon arrival

The keys to the ultimate sneaker kingdom, sleeping amid hundreds of pairs including DJ Khaled’s most prized kicks, including the Jordan 3 “Grateful” and Jordan 8 “Oregon PEs”

An outdoor lounge to kick back and soak in the Miami vibes after a dip in the pool

A chance to enjoy some of DJ Khaled’s favorite spots in Miami, like a catered dinner from his restaurant The Licking – Miami Gardens

A private shopping session at Miami’s premiere sneaker store 305 Kicks, and more

Sneakerheads and music fans can request to book these stays beginning Tuesday, November 29 at 1 p.m. ET at airbnb.com/wethebest. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Miami. Interested in becoming an Airbnb Host like DJ Khaled? Learn more at airbnb.com/host.

You can see images of the home below.