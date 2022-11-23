DaBaby is back in the booth, tackling Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop” for a freestyle. In the bars, DaBaby teased a forthcoming mixtape and doubled down on his dominance in rap.

Last week, DaBaby was getting clowned online after his Birmingham, Alabama show offered to buy one, get one ticket. The tickets were $22, and you were able to bring a friend with you after the offer.

Hearing the chatter, DaBaby hit Instagram and showed off a fleet of cars.

Advertisement

“I FELL OFF,” DaBaby said. “But nah fr man GOD IS GREAT, I ran this shit up from NOTHING & still stand firm on morals & principles.

“I’m BLESSED. & Filled with gratitude no matter what.”

He would double back with footage of his Boston show.